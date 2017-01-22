Transcript for Tornado Outbreak Tears Across the Southeast

We begin with a dangerous tornado outbreak tearing across the southeast right now with millions in the threat zone. These stunning photos coming in late today from Georgia, homes completely blown away. A state of emergency already declared with 12 people killed early this morning. A pdsa particularly dangerous situation in effect. Already at least one tornado reported on the ground this evening. In its path, a trail of destruction. A scene from hattiesburg, Mississippi. Roofs knocked off and power out. Four people killed there. And a storm in the east and weather weather swamps the west. More on that in a moment. We begin with the tornado outbreak in Steve osunsami. Reporter: This will be a heartbreaking night for a number of families across south Georgia, recovering from these tornadoes seen here that tore through this community. In this one mobile home community alone, seven people were killed. Brenda Griffen got out alive, some of her neighbor's didn't. We covered each other and we just laid there and we prayed, "Lord, please let it pass over, let it pass over." Reporter: First responders in cook county had to free people who were trapped under their own walls. Jenny Bullard had to crawl out from under hers. And then I opened up that door of my bedroom and when I opened it up the whole wall just fell in on me. And I crawled out from under it. And our back door then came in and hit me and knocked me down. Reporter: So far across this state, 12 people have died in this storm. Georgia's governor has declared a state of emergency in seven counties. He took a call from the president today, who is sharing his condolences from the east room. Tornado were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly. Reporter: Adding insult to terrible injury, the weather service has issued a particularly dangerous situation tornado watch for these same areas tonight. And the rare warning now includes parts of Georgia, south Carolina and Florida too. More than on 10 million people need to stay alert. This same storm brought darkness and death to hattiesburg, Mississippi. When you look at things like this, you realize that life is beyond that. You find out life is precious. Reporter: This is the difficult moment when one women learned that someone she loves has been killed. Wayne dead. Wayne's dead. Reporter: Our Adrienne bankart is there tonight. You've got churches and businesses, as well as homes, destroyed on this street. Four people killed. We've learned that two of those were relatives -- a grandfather and grandson. Here at the Mcmorris property, the house decimated, but they did walk away with their lives. Reporter: The tornado here had wind speeds of up to 136 miles an hour, and cut a path 15 miles long. Steve is live with us here. 16 people killed in the storms. There is a likely reason why the death toll is so high? Yes, that reason is because the tornado hit at night when people were sleeping. And they sleep through darkness. The rain here now wasn't here a few sengds ago. Another reason why more families need to be watching the forecast tonight and watching the skies, Tom? The rain picking up, Steve, thank you. One Georgia community particularly hard hit tonight. Several casualties after a tornado is in Georgia. Tony up Thomas on the ground in the community. Reporter: This is a sunshine mobile home park in Georgia. This is as far as authorities will let us go. We have been told search and recue crews are going to go through what is left of the park and look for victims and survivors. A deputy told us they have been watched away. And a firefighter told us they are using construction equipment to lift debris off the victims. It's not over for the area, more storms are on the way. More more on the violent storm system, I want to bring in senior meteorologist rob Marciano. The storms are moving at 70 miles per hour. And pds, they are very rare. Only 3% are issued. Charleston, Savannah, Jacksonville. They roll through the southeast and rotate out tonight. When that happens this thing transforms into a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind to the northeast. And sleet and snow inland could see some of that heavy at times and the winds 60, 70 miles per hour. And the west coast storms this is strong. Mud slides will don't be a threat there in California through tomorrow. We will have more on the weather out west in a moment. Rob, thanks so much.

