Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in several states

More
An estimated 14 million residents in the South brace for storms.
2:25 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in several states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46433285,"title":"Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in several states","duration":"2:25","description":"An estimated 14 million residents in the South brace for storms.","url":"/WNT/video/tornado-severe-thunderstorm-watches-states-46433285","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.