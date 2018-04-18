-
Now Playing: Who is the worker behind false missile alert in Hawaii?
-
Now Playing: Massive storm sweeps across the country
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains spark flash-flood watches throughout Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Pilot who handled Southwest emergency landing hailed as 'true American hero'
-
Now Playing: Former first lady Barbara Bush, in her own words
-
Now Playing: David Copperfield forced to reveal some of the magic behind tricks
-
Now Playing: Former President George W. Bush speaks on the passing of his mother
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma scorched by dangerous wildfires fueled by droughts, winds
-
Now Playing: Passenger killed in Southwest engine failure remembered as family's 'bedrock'
-
Now Playing: Dashcam captures powerful house explosion in Texas
-
Now Playing: Storm system heading east to bring rain and snow
-
Now Playing: 'Scaredy-cat' man jumps when he spots a cat
-
Now Playing: Ohio deputy rescues woman from flooded car
-
Now Playing: Dad is overcome with emotion when he holds his son for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Nanny found guilty of stabbing 2 children to death in New York apartment
-
Now Playing: James Comey on whether Hillary Clinton received justice
-
Now Playing: James Comey says he doesn't think Trump will fire Mueller
-
Now Playing: James Comey on speaking out about Clinton investigation
-
Now Playing: James Comey reacts to GOP lawmakers calling for investigation on him
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director James Comey says he's no longer a Republican