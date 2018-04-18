Torrential rains spark flash-flood watches throughout Hawaii

More
The Coast Guard has evacuated more than 340 people from the hardest-hit areas.
1:04 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Torrential rains spark flash-flood watches throughout Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54571698,"title":"Torrential rains spark flash-flood watches throughout Hawaii","duration":"1:04","description":"The Coast Guard has evacuated more than 340 people from the hardest-hit areas.","url":"/WNT/video/torrential-rains-spark-flash-flood-watches-hawaii-54571698","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.