Transcript for Town hall meetings heat as Americans come face to face with members of Congress

Wednesday night, and we begin tonight with Americans across this country determined to have their voices heard, and their target, members of congress home for break. What they are getting instead is an earful. Others angry with trump, and others angry with congress. Voters are demanding to know what the the relacement for Obamacare if it goes. Others investigating who is investigating Russia's meddling, and voters putting these missing signs on milk cartons to call them out. The white house is calling some of the voters professional protesters. President trump with a different description. ABC's Matt Gutman leading us off. Reporter: Across the nation, scenes like this. Long lines of people filing into town hall meetings venting their frustration at the Republican congress and the Republican president. You work for us! You work for us! Reporter: In Iowa, senator Charles grassley confronted with questions about president trump. I am so unsettled. It feels like we've got a juvenile running our country. Here here. Reporter: Iowa's other senator Joni Ernst jeered at her town meeting. Do your jobs! Reporter: Leaving after just 45 minutes, protesters following her to her car. Shame on you! Shame on you! Reporter: The common theme, concerns about Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Let me explain to you what the problem is. The problem is Obamacare has just collapsed. No way! Boo! No it hasn't! Boo! Reporter: The senate's top Republican confronted in Kentucky. The veterans are sick. The veterans are broken down. They're not getting what they need. If you can answer any of that I'll sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren. I hope you feel better now. I do! What do we want? Town hall! Reporter: Dozens of Republicans have avoided holding public events in their districts at all during the congressional recess, critics plastering their faces on milk cartons. For a second day in a row, Hillary Clinton taking aim. This time at the lawmakers avoiding their constituents, Clinton tweeting, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the congress." Here in California, jeers erupted at a health care town hall organized by labor unions after congressman Darrell Issa turned down an invitation to speak. Where's Darrell! Reporter: Some constituents decided to show up outside his office. He came out and took their questions. Are you willing to do that? And cross party lines when necessary? Okay. The answer to that question, from my standpoint is I cross party lines all the time. Reporter: Today we drove the meet the congressman. And ask him about the divisions in those town meetings, and whether president trump can do anything about it. One of the things that you said is the president has to did a better job unifying. Is that something you're willing to say to him personally or publicly? I am. The reality is that the president has won an election. Now he has to win the post-election period. Nobody can be more of a unifier than the president if he puts his mind to it. But he hasn't yet you're saying. He has not yet done that. Reporter: At the white house, president trump tweeting, "The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually in numerous cases planned out by liberal activists. Sad!" The president referred to so-called angry crowds in this could. Is he suggesting this is manufactured anger and this is not real anger and real concern? Thanks. I think there's a hybrid here. I think some people are clearly upset, but there is a bit of professional protester manufactured base in there just because they are loud, doesn't necessarily mean there are many. Matt Gutman with us live tonight in California, and Matt, eight years ago after president Obama was elected, a lot of angry town halls then, too, about the idea of Obamacare, giving rise to the tea party, and their voices were heard in the elections that followed. Reporter: That's right. That was a real anger, and it resulted in one of the biggest losses for Democrats since the 1930s. So right new, the Republicans have to be thinking, "A," what kind of stinging power that anger has, and "B," what effect it might have on the elections. Matt Gutman, thank you. We have breaking news on the

