Transcript for Tragic shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

It's great to have you with us on a Monday night and we begin tonight with the deadly school shooting in San Bernardino. Authorities say a man with a gun checked in at the office and headed straight to a class room. He shot and killed a female teacher, two students were hit, too, they are in critical condition tonight. The teacher did not survive. He then killed himself. Tonight, the police chief now with a possible motive. ABC's kayna Whitworth on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, those troubling images. I just wanted to go home. Reporter: Young children evacuating an elementary school after shots rang out, crossing a basketball court in formation to get to safety. Possible active shooter at north park elementary. Reporter: The emergency calls coming in just before 10:30 in the morning. Authorities say an adult male checked in at the front desk to visit a female teacher. Police say that man then entering a classroom and shooting the female teacher before turning the gun on himself. Tragically, two students caught up in the violence, both shot and rushed to local hospitals by air and ground. This does appear to have been a murder-suicide. With both male adult and female adult victim succumbing to injuries. My partner is carrying one out to the front. Okay, we believe we have the shooter down inside. Reporter: Tonight, those children in critical condition. The suspect and the teacher who was shot, both dead. The father of a second grader describes what he did the moment he heard there was a shooting at his daughter's school. I fell to my knees and started saying our father's and hail Mary's. Reporter: Heavily armed officers and S.W.A.T. Teams rushing to the scene, arriving at north park elementary school in San Bernardino in just four minutes. As parents flooded to the school looking for answers. My son is in school and he just sent me a message. The school, a crime scene. S.W.A.T. Teams swarming the area. Some parents able to see their parents but they couldn't reach them. Not able to hug them. Oh, my gosh. She doesn't see me but I can see her. It looks like they're all crying and holding hands. Reporter: Row after row of students moving across school grounds. Getting on buses taken to a safe location before being reunited with their families. Authorities tonight say they believe they know who that subject is and they're searching his home. Meanwhile, emotional images, parents finding their children moments after confusion. Kayna Whitworth live with us from San Bernardino. Authorities believe they now know who the subject is. What are learning about a possible motive here. David, right now, authorities

