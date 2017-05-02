Transcript for With Travel Ban on Hold, Thousands of Visa Holders Race to Enter the US

The legal battle over the president's travel ban triggering a race against time for thousands of Visa holders. Many rushing to board planes flying to the U.S. Worried that the executive order that kept them out could be possibly restored. Here's Eva pilgrim, with a family caught in the ban for eight days. Struggling to make it to America. Reporter: Tonight, these first steps on American soil for the family of five who almost didn't make it. We met fuad sheref suleman, his wife and three kids eight days ago in the airport in Cairo. Exhausted and frustrated, just after they had been pulled off their flight to New York. This is my wife and this is my little daughter. I was denied the boarding flight to JFK. Reporter: Suleman worked with the U.S. Government in Iraq as a translator, putting his life on the line. It took two years to get approved for special Visas for him and his family. Their original flight ended up being scheduled for just hours after the travel ban went into effect. I sold my house. I quit my job. My wife quit her job. And kids left school. All these, and I paid $5,000 for the ticket. All went down the drain. Reporter: They had no choice but to go back to Iraq and move in with relatives, where we spoke to them on the phone. Kids left school. I don't know what to do. But still I am very optimistic, very optimistic. I will come to the united States. Reporter: Then a couple of days later, the good news. They could travel after all. There where tearful good-byes at suleman's father's house. And then, Saturday, they boarded the plane again on their way to their new life. We have been cleared to travel to the United States after getting so much support and help. Reporter: Tonight, suleman says that long journey is now a part of his story. Never surrender. Fight for your rights. So I fought for my rights and I succeeded. Reporter: Eva pilgrim, ABC news, New York.

