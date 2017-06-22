Transcript for Tropical Storm Cindy slams ashore bringing heavy rain and wind to the Gulf Coast

We are also following dangerous weather at this hour. Dangerous twisters and the Atlanta area put on alert. One twister across Birmingham, Alabama. This strip mall. Children in baseball helmets sheltering in bathtubs. 30 million people are in flood watches over 1,000 miles. And Steve osunsami north of Atlanta tonight. Reporter: Tornado warnings are up tonight. And there are twisters in the areas of Alabama. It was really big. Reporter: Just outside Birmingham, a torrent hit and from a mile away, people recording on their phones could see the debris. Authorities say three or four people are hurt. 12,000 people lost power. We want to make sure everybody's okay right. Reporter: North of Atlanta tonight, forecasters are warning more than a million people here to watch out. Cindy made landfall and a soaker on the gulf coast. More than 10 inches of rain. And the fire ants trying to esca escape. Eva ill grim is there. The water, surrounding the houses. Reporter: We are learning more tonight as the boy kill D.M.D. The middle of the storm. 10-year-old Nolan mckab was on vacation with his family when he was struck and killed by a log. Pray for this family. This is a tragic event. Keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Reporter: More heavy rain bands frz what's left of this tropical depression will come from this area. Families should be on the look out for tornadoes and flood warnings, David? Thanks. Right to ginger zee who is tracking this. All the remnants of Cindy. You can see what is left of Cindy. Northwest Louisiana, just making its way over the start line in Arkansas tonight, it's the outer bands, the tropical moisture fueling a tornado watch still. In parts of eastern Louisiana all the way to Birmingham. And still over in parts of Georgia. You have a front, that the cold front is going to squeeze out moisture and over from paducah, Kentucky to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a potential for flash flooding. We will see you in the morning, ginger.

