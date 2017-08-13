-
Now Playing: Trump says U.S. military solutions for North Korea are 'locked and loaded'
-
Now Playing: North Korea promises 'thousands-fold' revenge against US over sanctions
-
Now Playing: Trump doubles down on North Korea warnings
-
Now Playing: Trump administration denies war with North Korea is close
-
Now Playing: Top South Korean official: U.S. government moved from 'strategic patience' to 'strategic confusion'
-
Now Playing: Tensions mount between the US and North Korea
-
Now Playing: Officials clear American in London bus incident
-
Now Playing: More zoo animals rescued from Aleppo
-
Now Playing: Protesters on the streets ahead of election result
-
Now Playing: Guam residents react to North Korea missile threat
-
Now Playing: Trump issues new warning for North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump on Kim Jong Un: 'He's not going to threaten the United States'
-
Now Playing: Dust devil wreaks havoc on French beach
-
Now Playing: Migrants flee after landing boat on Spanish shore
-
Now Playing: North Korea: 'Only absolute force' can work on Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense': North Korea military
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Franklin approaches Mexico
-
Now Playing: Japan marks 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing of Nagasaki
-
Now Playing: Driver mows down group of soldiers in Paris suburb
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for refusing to call out hate groups for Charlottesville violence