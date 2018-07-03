Transcript for Former Trump aide said one of her email accounts was hacked: Source

We move on to breaking developments in the white house this hour. ABC news learning that hope hicks told the house intelligence committee her e-mail had been hacked. Take a look at this image from January 22nd of last year. So many of those closest to the president are now gone. Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: From president trump's former communications director and longtime confidante, tonight, a stunning admission. A source inside the room for hope hicks' testimony last week to house intelligence committee members investigating Russian election meddling tells ABC news hicks said one of her e-mail accounts was hacked. The hack taking place during the 2016 campaign. It is unclear whether it was a personal or campaign e-mail account. The disclosure raising a host of questions about who was behind the hack, and what exactly they obtained. Hicks resigned a day after that testimony. Any collusion? Reporter: A week later, another high-profile departure. The president's chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn, becoming the sixth top aide to leave the west wing this year alone. Today, mounting questions about the turmoil. Why are so many people leaving this administration? Look, this administration has had an historic first year. We're going to continue to do great things. This is an intense place, as is every white house. And it's not abnormal that you would have people come and go. Reporter: In fact, the number of departures is not just abnormal. It is record-setting. According to one study, staff turnover in the trump white house is higher than the past five administrations. If this is not the definition of chaotic, how would you describe what's happening in these recent weeks? If it was, then I don't think we would be able to accomplish everything we've done. Reporter: One of the reasons for some of those departures, aides who still have not passed a background check to access classified information. The president campaigning on protecting the nation's top secrets. We can't have someone in the oval office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified. Reporter: But more than a year in, it remains a major problem for his administration. Now, chief of staff John Kelly, cracking down. ABC news has learned at least three low-level white house staffers have been fired or reassigned for issues related to their security clearance. Still on the job, the president's own son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who was stripped of his top secret security clearance after he was unable to pass an FBI background check. Let's get to Cecilia Vega, live anotht the white house. This is not the first indication we've heard that the trump team may have been targeted by hackers. Reporter: Yes, the FBI warned the trump organization there had been an attempted attack from overseas. And the FBI has also warned top aides about being targeted by foreign hackers. But no comment today. Now to the other headline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.