Transcript for Trump arrives in New York ahead of UN General Assembly

And president trump in New York City tonight, in advance of his first address to the united nations coming up on Tuesday. Issues like climate change and North Korea taking center stage, as foreign leaders gather for the annual U.N. General assembly. The big week kicking off with some controversial tweets from our president. Gloria Riviera near trump tower tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president trump arriving in New York ahead of his first U.N. General assembly meeting after a flurry of tweets earlier today. Retweeting this doctored video appearing to show trump hitting a golf ball into Hilary Clinton's back, causing her to fall, from an account that has posted antisemitic comments in the past. Tonight, no comment from the white house. Trump also tweeting about his call with South Korea's president on North Korea's recent missile launch. "Asked him how rocket man is doing. Long lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" The U.N., which trump has called, weak, incompetent, and just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. Ench enchts. The U.N. Is not a friend to democracy, the United States. Reporter: Trump known for his America first platform is calling for significant reform at the U.N., which advocates a world first agenda. The U.S. Bankrolls 25% of the u.n.'s budget. Trump wants that slashed. As the president prepares to address 193 nations, on the top of his agenda, how to handle North Korea's series of missile launches. And that nuclear test, its biggest yet. So you are saying that if he doesn't give up those nuclear weapons, the president will strike? He's been very clear about that, all options are on the table. Rpeorter: The Paris climate agreement is also expected to be discussed. Today the white house addressing a recent report suggesting the president may not withdraw after all. So it is possible the U.S. Will stay in if you can get a new agreement? If there is agreement that benefits the American people, certainly. And Gloria Riviera joins us live. We know the president will be there, but there are some key players who will not be attending this meeting? Reporter: We do not anticipate seeing either Russia's president or China's president. Both leaders are so key in applying pressure on north Korea, but the president will not have the chance to make his case personally for harsher sanctions. Gloria, thank you.

