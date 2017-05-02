Transcript for Trump Attacks the Legal System for Refusing to Restore His Travel Ban

president trump just a short time ago attacking the legal system for refusing to immediately restore his travel ban. A federal appeals court denying that request. President trump at mar-a-lago, attacking the judge, saying he's putting the country in peril. And Mr. Trump telling homeland security to check people very carefully at the airports. The president also raising eyebrows with his comments about the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin, suggesting U.S. Leaders aren't so innocent. Top Republicans breaking with the president on the issue. And David Wright starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, a legal showdown with tearful repercussions. I didn't know how long it would take me to see my mother. Reporter: Families, torn apart by trump's abrupt targeted travel ban, racing to reunite. Not sure how long the door will remain open. Today, trump warned, "I have instructed homeland security to check people coming into our country very carefully. The courts are making the job very difficult." The fate of trump's controversial policy, shutting the doors to Visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries, is now in the hands of the ninth circuit court of appeals. Overnight, the appeals court rejected the administration's plea for an emergency ruling that would have reinstated the executive order. But a three-judge panel is set to review the issue tomorrow. The department of justice argues the federal judge in Washington who lifted the ban improperly second-guessed the president's national security determinations, overstepping his judicial authority. Democrats are pushing back on that. The president is not a dictator. The framers of our constitution wanted a strong congress for the very reason that most of these kinds of things should be done within the scope of lawmaking. Reporter: But trump appears to see it differently. Tweeting today, "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens, blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" Even some Republicans are expressing discomfort about the tone the president has set, especially with that tweet disparaging "This so-called judge." I'll be honest, I don't understand language like that. We don't have so-called judges, we don't have so-called senators, we don't have so-called presidents. Reporter: There's also mounting criticism of this exchange from trump's interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly. Do you respect Putin? I do respect him. Do you? Why? Well, I respect a lot of people. That doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him. Putin is a killer. There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent? Reporter: Senator Marco Rubio blasted back. "When has a democratic political activist been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as Putin." Vice president Mike pence insists there's no moral equivalency. But he told George Stephanopoulos there's good reason to improve relations with Moscow. Russia has a common interest in confronting radical islamic terrorism and especially ISIS, and if we have opportunities to work together, I think the president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew. Reporter: Tonight, the president is hoping for a few hours' break from it all. He told O'Reilly he'll be rooting for Tom Brady. So I'll say the patriots will win. By how many points? By eight points. Reporter: Trump says he likes both teams, but Brady is his friend, and he said, you got to stick up for your friends. David, this fight over the travel ban could affect the president in other ways. Namely, his pick for the supreme court? Reporter: That's right. Democrats have already signaled they'll have some tough questions for judge Neil Gorsuch. They want to know, does he believe in checks and balances? In an independent judiciary, and this could bring him into conflict with the president. Let's bring in Kate Shaw. What happens next, and is this case headed to the supreme court? Well, right now this case is in front of the court of appeals. Since Friday night, the ban has been on hold. The trump administration is asking to let the ban go back into effect. If they lose the court of appeals, that could happen very quickly. The court of appeals could rule as quickly as Monday night or Tuesday. If the trump administration tries to get the supreme court to intervene, it would take five votes to prevail. You could see, the fact that there's an eight-member court could really work against the trump administration. Kate, thanks so much. The legal battle over the president's travel ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.