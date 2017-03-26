Now Playing: GOP health care bill collapses

Now Playing: White House outlook on GOP health care bill

Now Playing: GOP leaders pull health care bill

Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats, Freedom Caucus conservatives for health care failure

Now Playing: Dowd: Democrats would be smart to call 'the president's bluff' on Obamacare

Now Playing: Longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone on the president's agenda

Now Playing: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt previews new executive order

Now Playing: Freedom Caucus chair says 'no conversation' about replacing Speaker Ryan

Now Playing: Schumer to Trump: 'You cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal'

Now Playing: Video emerges of killing of former Russian lawmaker who was Putin critic

Now Playing: President and GOP plan next move after failing to get health care overhaul passed

Now Playing: American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Donald Trump is unable to unify his party around GOP health care bill

Now Playing: House intel chair backs down from claims that Trump, associates were monitored by US intelligence

Now Playing: Reaction to failed health care bill

Now Playing: President Trump reacts to failed GOP health care bill

Now Playing: President Trump comments on health care bill collapse

Now Playing: Democrats respond to pulled GOP healthcare bill

Now Playing: Speaker Paul Ryan responds to pulling the GOP healthcare bill