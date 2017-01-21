Transcript for Trump Cabinet Nominees Waiting for Approval

We want to turn next to the showdown playing out right here on capitol hill. Donald Trump may be in office, but his cabinet is nowhere near ready to go. ABC's Mary Bruce tells us what's holding things up. Reporter: Tonight, president trump is getting to work, but most of his cabinet is not. All of my political people, they're not doing so well. The political people aren't doing so well, but you. We're going to get them all through, but some are going to take longer than others. Reporter: Just two of trump's nominees have been greenlighted. General John Kelly for homeland security and general James Mattis for defense secretary. Reporting today for his first day on the job. Mr. Secretary, what's first on the agenda today? Reporter: A delayed vote on congressman Mike Pompeo for CIA director causing outrage among Republicans. Why the hell won't we just go ahead and give the president his national security team? Reporter: 13 cabinet secretaries are waiting in the wings. We have, by far, the highest I.Q. Of any cabinet ever assembled. Reporter: But critics aren't convinced. Rex tillerson, trump's pick for secretary of state, is even getting push-back from Republicans. Pivotal senator Marco Rubio is still undecided. We don't have anything to announce right now, so, we're working through the process. When we have an answer, and we have a decision, we'll certainly let you know, all right? Reporter: Others CING opposition, congressman Tom price, trump's pick for health and human services. He would lead the charge to dismantle Obamacare. And former Texas governor Rick Perry for energy secretary. An agency he once wanted to eliminate. After being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the department of energy, I regret recommending it's elimination. Reporter: Democrats are accusing Republicans of trying to rush through their nominees. We intend to have a full and rigorous debate on the president-elect's remaining nominees. And Mary joins us live from the white house tonight. The cabinet positions, not the only ones that still need to be filled. There are hundreds of jobs behind the scenes needed to keep this country running, and trump's administration is behind in filling those? Reporter: Yeah, Cecilia. Of the 690 positions requiring senate confirmation, the trump white house has filled just 29. Now, in the meantime, to ensure continuity, trump has asked 50 Obama officials to stay on, including the official tasked with taking the fight to ISIS. Cecilia? A very busy week ahead. Mary, thank you. And of course, much more on all of this on "This week" tomorrow. George goes one-on-one with kellyanne Conway, the counselor to the president.

