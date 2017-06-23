Transcript for Trump calls Mueller's friendship with Comey 'bothersome'

president trump and what he's now saying about the special council, Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia investigation, and who is looking into any possible obstruction of justice. Was the president sending a warning shot? Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today suggested special council Robert Mueller is tainted and politically biased against him. Well, he's very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome. The people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth from that standpoint. But Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he'll come up with an honorable solution. Reporter: Today, white house press secretary Sean spicer said the president has no plans to fire Mueller, but insisted he does have the power to do so. While he retains the authority, he has no intention of doing that. Reporter: Trump today also offered a new explanation for why he had hitted he recorded his conversations with James Comey. It was a bluff, he said, to force Comey to tell the truth. I didn't tape. But when he found out that, you know, that there may be tapes out there, whether it's governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I think his story may have changed. It was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings. Well, it wasn't -- it wasn't very stupid. Reporter: But what trump's tweet about tapes did was trigger a sequence of events that led to the appointment of a special council. Now conducting a preliminary investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the president. And Comey went on to give damning testimony anyway, much of which the president has said is simply not true. He did say under oath that you told him to let the Flynn -- you said you hoped the Flynn vest game, you could -- I didn't say that. Reporter: So, he lied about that? Well, I didn't say that. I mean, I will tell you, I didn't say that. And Jon Karl with us live tonight at the white house. And Jon, another headline breaking today. "The Washington post" reporting that president Obama knew that Vladimir Putin was directly involved in the Russian hacking and that he had words with Putin himself about it, but "The post" reports that president Obama did not punish Russia harshly because he was convinced Hillary Clinton was going to win? Reporter: In fact, "The poels" reports that the CIA in early August delivered an envelope marked eyes only, directly to president Obama and three of his top aides. It included a message, saying that Vladimir Putin himself directed the attack. The president did, president Obama did confront Putin about that, but did little else and one official quoted in the story saying, I feel like we sort of choked.

