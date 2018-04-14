Transcript for Trump and Cohen's lawyers try to keep seized documents from prosecutors

And there are new developments tonightanother drama swirliround the president. The stigation of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Ers for Cohen and the president aryio limit prosecutors' access to those documents the FBI swept up in their raids, and sources say the president is angrier a T inveigation about his longtime attorney more son about the ial counsel's investigation. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, thma of prentersonal attorney Michael Cohen, enjoying spn new yorkas federal prosecutors nearby revealed he's been under criminal investigation for months. Ateys for both the president and Cohen in federal court swept up in a FBI raid this week, ou of prosecutors, arguing attorney/client privilege. Mr. Cohen, why did thaid yourice and hotel room? Reporter: Federal veators are king into possible secret deals Cohen may have made to protect -candidate Donald Trump in 2016. Including that $130,000 Cohen paid jfore the elect to adult film star stormy Daniels, to stay quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with tru sources say the president is anier than er, currently more concebout the investioto his lone lawyer and fixer than the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller. The present even called Cohen Friday to check in. The judge is now ordering Cohen's attornhandover a list of ntelp determine what privileged and what's not. Tom, that judge also appear frustrated Cohen wasn't in court so she's ordered that hethere Monday before she decides if prosecurs can review those items seized in that FBI raid. Tom.

