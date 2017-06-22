Transcript for Trump finally admits he did not record conversations with James Comey

As you know, the other major headline involving president trump tonight and his threat to James Comey. He said 41 days ago, he better hope there is no tapes. And the president reveals he did not record James Comey. And why the games and how the white house answered that. And did the tweet lead to far worse for the president? Reporter: After six weeks of drama and controversy, president trump today finally put an end to the speculation he started. "I have no idea whether there are tapes or recordings of my conversations with James Comey," the president tweeted today, "But I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings." It was 41 days ago that trump himself raised the specter of secret white house recordings with this tweet. "James Comey better hope that there are no tapes of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" That kicked off a series of remarkable events that led to the appointment of a special counsel and an investigation into whether the president obstructed justice. I've seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes. Reporter: Former FBI director James Comey said the president's tweet prompted him to leak his memos detailing one-on-one conversations where trump allegedly asked him to go easy on former national security advisor Michael Flynn. It didn't dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration, a tape. And my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square. Reporter: The resulting story raised the question of whether the president had attempted to interfere with the FBI investigation, which in turn led to the appointment of the independent counsel. Still, the president refused, repeatedly, to put an end to speculation about whether he had tapes. You said that there might be tape recordings? Well, that I can't talk about. I won't talk about that. Reporter: And less than two weeks ago in the rose garden -- us seem to be hinting there are recordings -- I'm not hinting anything, I'll tell you about it over a very short period of time. Okay. Do you have a question? Reporter: When will you tell us about the recordings? Over a fairly short period of time. Oh, you're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don't worry. Reporter: Today we asked the white house today, why did it take so long? He let it go on for 41 days. Why the game? What was he doing? I don't know that it was a game. Again, he's answered the question, he gave a timeline in the frame that which he would and he did that. He said by the end of this week and he's done that. Jon Karl with us live from the white house. You have reported before that some of the president's closest allies are getting in trouble with the tweets. Are they concerned in and today's tweet actually seemed more carefully worded. His legal team is concerned about the tweeting, no question about that zaifd. Bru this tweet did seem carefully crafted, white down to the punctuation and the white house press office saw the tweet before it went out. That almost never happens. Jon, thanks as always. We are also following

