Transcript for Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria

president trump and those tweet aimed at Russia and its support Syria, suggesting a strike on Syria isimminent. The presidentning in the tweet thoseiles, quote, will be coming, nice and new a sm you'll remember during the campaipresident trump so often said that H W never telegraph what was coming. The white house wasssed O that late today, and ABC's chief off. Rter: Just hours after a Russian threat T shoot dn today declared those missiles are coming ay. "Geady Russia," the president tweeted, "Because they will be coming, nice and new and smart. You shouldn't be partners with a gas killing animal who K his people and enjoys it." 'Sreak from at president trump has said over and over ag that military ans should be kept secret until they happen. Militarily, I don't like to saere I'm going what I'm doing. I T want to telegrwhat I'm doing hathinking. I'm not going to tell you ab anything a what response I do. Whatever happened to tlement of surprise? Reporter:pite today's presidential tweets, thete use insists no decisions have been made. The idwas direct talking about missiles. Said, "Get re Russia bee they will be coming. Nice and new and smart." Why is the presi telegraphing his military intentions on Twitter, announcing, effectively, an attack on ter? Agae ent has nolaid out a table and is still leaving a number of other ons on the table Repr: The president to towards Russia has taken a P turn. Om never criticizing to today Aring, quote, "O relationshiprussia is worse now thans ever been, and that includes the cold war." He offeredurprising reason, twng, quote, "Much of the bad bloith Russia I causedthe fake and corrupt Russia investigation." Isit Russia's sut for whatresident himself calls a gas killing animal,ts meddling in ourelecti or its military interventn in ukra aren't those the actions that have ca bad blood? Is it really Robert Mueller? It's both of those th. Neither one those things are good for our country. Certainly the things you listed off, as well as the investigatiore all things at have hurt that relationship. Epter: So Robert Mueller's actions are similar to, I mean, another -- I didn't say that. You're certainly putting W into my Mo Reporter: Wels the one at says it. I saith of those thin are bad for America. That's all I said. Reporter: As president Ares for a military strike, it seems the special counsel inigation isghing heavily on HISD, as he acknowledgimself whee met with his war council early this week. Here we are tal about syrie're talking about a lot of serious things with the greatest fighting force ever I have this witch hunt Reporter: Anger directly focused on S council Robert Mueller and deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein. The white house once said the ent did nointend to fire them, buw, only this I don't have any person ancements rigno Jon Karl from the whiou tonight. And Jon Karl, in the senate, a oup of Republicans and Democrats no trying to introduce legislation to try to prevene president from firing the special count epter: It's a S bipartisan effort, David, but it faces real obstacles. It's unclear whether O not Republican leadership will even W a vote on it, because Republican leaders that do not think it's necessary, because they don't believe the preswill fire Mueller. By the way, those same Republican leaders have told the president directly that eve firing the special counul a grave mistake. David? On Karl W us tonight, leading us off the white house. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.