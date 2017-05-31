Transcript for Trump is promising a decision on the Paris climate agreement very soon

President trump meanwhile expected to make a key decision very soon. One watched closely on capitol hill and really across the world. Even the pope waiting to see what the president will do. He's about to decide whether the United States will remain part of the Paris climate deal. Is he leaning in one direction already? Reporter: President trump today said he's close to making that much-anticipated decision. Any decision on the Paris climate deal Mr. Climate president, are you close? Very soon. Are you leaning toward getting out? You're going to find out very soon. Reporter: Behind the scenes, sources tell ABC news the president is likely to pull out of the landmark deal. Inside the white house, feverish last-minute negotiations on both sides. Chief strategist Steve Bannon pushing for withdrawal, along with 22 Republican senators. Daughter ivanka pushing to stay in the deal. Big names like apple's Tim cook and Tesla's Elon Musk calling to lobby president trump too. Musk threatening to resign from white house advisory councils if the president backs out of the deal. A lot of it is a hoax. Reporter: That was president trump on global warming during the campaign trail. It's a moneymaking industry, okay? Reporter: Aides now say his views are evolving. If the U.S. Withdraws from the climate accord, it would join the company of Nicaragua and Syria, which haven't signed and create yet a new test for already-strained relations with Germany's angelea Merkel and France's Emmanuel macron. But tonight, the president seems poised to dismiss the advice of even the pope to make good on that campaign promise. We're going to cancel the Paris climate agreement. So let's get to Cecilia Vega live tonight from the white house. When do we expect a decision. The president today David said it could happen very soon. Behind the scenes lobbying is fierce right now. One environmental group tells me they called the white house 30,000 times this afternoon alone. The lobbying on both sides tonight. Our thanks to you, Cecilia

