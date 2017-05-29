FBI calls emergency meeting with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. As Jared Kushner comes under scrutiny for his Russian contacts, foreign hackers attempt to penetrate the Trump organization's computers.

New questions arise about Jared Kushner as the Russia investigation continues Washington Post reports Kushner wanted to use Russian facilities to communicate during the transition.

Russia investigation: Could focus shift to Kushner? Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, could be investigated by the FBI for his contacts with Russian officials during the campaign or the transition.

Trump back from foreign trip faces political storms over Russian investigation Federal investigators are expected to want to talk to Jared Kushner about his asking Russia's envoy for back-channel communications before Trump took office.