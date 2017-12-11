Transcript for Trump says he agrees with US intel community that Russia meddled in election

President trump on the last leg of his tour of Asia facing backlash from 8000 miles away. The president shaking hands with the controversial leader of the Philippines. President Rodrigo deter tape accused of many human rights violations. President trump trying to clarify his comments about Russia's meddling in the US election. Whom does he believe. Vladimir Putin or America's intelligence agencies and all of this coming as the war of words is reignited between the president and North Korea's Kim Jung on. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl is traveling with the president. Protesters faced off with a riot police today in Manila carrying signs reading and trump. Water cannons blasted the crowd. It's the final stop on the president's nearly two week long trip to Asia. At a gala dinner hosted the philippines' hard line president Rodrigo Cutera today. Vietnam the president met briefly with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He said among the topics they discussed was Russian meddling in the election I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not I'm with our agencies especially as currently constituted with their leadership US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia did medal in the 2016 election. As it Putin's. Ordered it earlier on Air Force One the president describes who has worked at this way. Every time he sees me he says I didn't do that and I really believe it when he tells me that he means it. He also called the former heads of the top three intelligence agencies CIA that DNI and the FBI quote. Political hacks today the former director of the CIA said president trump is giving Clinton a pass. I think it demonstrates mr. Putin that. Donald Trump can be played by foreign leaders who are going to appeal to his ego. And to try to play upon his insecurities on. Twitter the president dismissed his critics. When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good saying not a bad thing. We have to get to work to sell Syria to solve North Korea to self Ukraine to self terrorism. And you know people don't realize. Russia has been very very heavily sanctioned he also took on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Mun tweeting. Why would Kim Jong-Il and insult me by calling me old when I would never call him shortened fat. Oh well I try so hard to be his friend maybe some day that will happen. The president was asked if he really thought he could become quote a friend of Kim Jong-un. That might be a strange thing to happen. But it certainly a possibility. In that did happen it would be a good thing for. I can tell you for North Korea but it would also be good for lots of other places and would be good for the world. Friends with Kim Jung and OK want to see that ever happens Jonathan Karl joins us now from a know where the president is set to have its first formal meeting. With president entertain a few hours. Human rights groups say the Philippines leader adds back the illegal killing of more than 7000. His own people in the country's drug war is that likely to come up John. What us officials say it will come off that the president will bring about another human rights issues but they've also said the president trump has a quote warm room for. Would you terror to an the president seems quite proud of his relationship with the Philippines president. So all I frankly can't see this being a major topic of discussion for president from. Jonathan Karl leading us off tonight from the Philippines.

