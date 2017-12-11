-
Now Playing: Trump travels to Vietnam and shakes hands with Putin
-
Now Playing: Trump, Putin will not have formal meeting during APEC summit: White House
-
Now Playing: TSA agent details moments after lithium battery explosion
-
Now Playing: Rob Jones: An American hero's journey
-
Now Playing: Target removes two brands of fidget spinners
-
Now Playing: Stairway collapse injures children and adults at San Diego parkour gym
-
Now Playing: Texas church shooting gunman's ex-wife called him a 'demon'
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors to interview ex-news anchor's son about Kevin Spacey claims
-
Now Playing: Senate candidate Roy Moore not backing down
-
Now Playing: Trump says he agrees with US intel community that Russia meddled in election
-
Now Playing: Questions arise about suspected gunman's motives in Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in small Texas town
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in former DNC official's new book
-
Now Playing: Trump kicks off 13-day trip in Asia
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Accusations mount against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: Growing questions about an inmate who escaped from a West Virginia jail
-
Now Playing: Green Beret rushes home from Afghanistan for an important mission
-
Now Playing: An urgent warning concerning novelty contact lenses