Transcript for Trump tweets about revote on health care

Next to the white house. Badly in need of a reset and searching for a legislative victory. A daunting task after several shakeups. As president trump urges senate Republicans to push forward on a repeal and replace strategy that has yet to win support. President trump spotted dining last night with his new chief of staff, retired general, John Kelly, at the trump international hotel. And tonight a diplomatic dustup with Russia and Vladimir Putin retaliating. ABC's David Wright at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, as the president gets set to sign new Russian sanctions, approved by congress, despite his own objections, the Kremlin is retaliating. Vladimir Putin appeared on national television to announce the expulsion of hundreds of U.S. Diplomats. The largest forced reduction of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for nearly 100 years. Since the Russian revolution. Here at home, challenges too. The president is making it clear, he's not ready to accept defeat on health care reform. Tweeting, don't give up Republican senators. The world is watching. You can't promise folks you're going to do something for seven years and then not do it. Reporter: But the Republicans who voted against the bill have no regrets. Maine's Susan Collins says she got a round of applause at the airport when she landed in bangor. It was just amazing. I've never had that happen in the 20 years that I've been privileged to serve in the senate. Reporter: President trump has repeatedly said the only alternative to a repeal is to let Obamacare fail. The best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode. It is exploding right now. Reporter: He repeated that Friday, after the senate's vote. You know, I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode. And then do it. I turned out to be right. Let Obamacare implode. Is that what he's going to do? I think, again, that punctuates the concern that he has. Reporter: Today health and human services secretary, Tom price, insisted, trump is just trying to move the debate in the right direction. That's why -- he keeps coming back to this, and saying, look, senate, do your job. Congress, do your job. Reporter: The white house is hoping to turn the page after one of its most chaotic weeks yet. For the new chief of staff who starts tomorrow, a lot to fix. The president's former campaign manager has this advice. You have to let trump be trump, and anybody who thinks they're going to change Donald Trump doesn't know Donald Trump. Reporter: Corey Lewandowski there. David Wright joins us from the white house. David, what are the chances the president gets another vote on the Obamacare repeal? Frankly, Tom, the choices are slim. The senate still technically in session. They're trying to get through some of the backlog they have built up. They will face mounting pressure from the president to revisit Obamacare, though. But chances are slim they'll do it before the August recess, Tom. David Wright for us at the white house. Thanks. Now to Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.