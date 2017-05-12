Transcript for Trump weighs plans to move US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

The other breaking headline at this hour, president trump is expected to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel tomorrow, if so, it would be a momentum shift in u.s.'s foreign policy. Some world leaders very concerned about this move and potential flare-up and even the U.S. Military is on alert at some embassies. ABC's Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president trump's calls to Arab leaders one after another prompting new alarm. And this evening, Israel is bracing for trouble. Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital and moving the embassy could end chances for peace and begin a cycle for violence. Egypt's president saying a move could undermine peace opportunity. Jordan king saying it will provoke muslims and Christians alike and Palestinian president calling it unacceptable with various Palestinian. 22 years overdue, Israel, all the feedback he's been getting from world leader is overwhelming negative. He spoke to five leaders ha hardly indicative of everybody across the globe. Reporter: No other country in the world that has its embassy in Jerusalem and Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of any future Palestinian state. President trump does not to preclude that possibility and the embassy move could take years. All right, let's get to Martha Raddatz with us from Washington. As you said there, this announcement expected making Jerusalem the capital of Israel. All of this, already causing concern tonight. Reporter: That's right, David, U.S. Officials are already sending warnings about potential widespread demonstrations starting tomorrow, telling American citizens to avoid places where crowds are gathering while prohibiting U.S. Government families to enter Jerusalem's old city and Marine Corps fast team are being sent to provide extra security at some embassies throughout the region, David. In the meantime, the Russia investigation. Former national security adviser

