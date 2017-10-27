Transcript for Trump withholds some pages of the recently released secret JFK files

Next tonight inside the JFK files finally released and many to come. In the documents, new intrigue and new questions. Among them an unconfirmed tip to a British newspaper minutes before the shooting and after Lee Harvey Oswald was killed the memo from J. Edgar Hoover and his concern writing that the U.S. Must believe Oswald acted alone. ABC's Tom llamas was at E archives when the files were released. Reporter: Tonight, president trump getting caught up in his own JFK conspiracy over not releasing all the documents tied to the assassination. Iowa senator chuck grassley, a Republican, calling it ridiculous, tweeting, CIA wants further cover up POTUS stop. The president's decision coming after an appeal from the C ia and FBI that releasing them could put the lives of some of our spies in danger. An unconfirmed tip, the Cambridge news received a mysterious call instructing a reporter to call the American embassy in London for big news coming 25 minutes before Kennedy was shot. Two days later assassin Lee Harvey Oswald killed on live television. There is Lee Oswald. He's been shot! Reporter: In an FBI memo Hoover calling that shooting inexcusable, fearing it will feed conspiracy theories, saying he wants something issued so that we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin, and other documents show how investigators dismissed potential collaborators. A house committee draft memo dismiss dismisses Castro saying the risk would not have been worth it. But the documents do show how the CIA was trying to kill Castro with methods crazier than a James bond film from using a ball point pen with@ a poison needle to a tuberculosis con Ta -- contaminated wet suit and a booby trapped sea shell set to blow apart when it was lifted from the ocean floor. It turns out that sea shell plan was abandoned because they couldn't find a shell big enough. We did you not. Along with the files, the questions for the trump administration about why the president promised repeatedly and tweets all the documents will be released. They had 25 years to plan for the due date in Washington. Not just the trump administration but they're the ones who said it's all coming. Why the delay? Reporter: White house deciding national security concerns. They did release 2,800 documents overnight. And we know that at least 18,000 records from the CIA are still being guarded. Some documents will be released over the next six months and president trump tweeting just this morning it's his hope to get about almost everything out to the public. David. Still more to come. Thank you. Next, our team on the ground

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.