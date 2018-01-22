TSA order is aimed at stopping terrorists from detonating bombs in plane cargo holds

More
Airports in five countries including Egypt and Saudi Arabia will now get extra scrutiny.
1:08 | 01/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TSA order is aimed at stopping terrorists from detonating bombs in plane cargo holds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52535011,"title":"TSA order is aimed at stopping terrorists from detonating bombs in plane cargo holds","duration":"1:08","description":"Airports in five countries including Egypt and Saudi Arabia will now get extra scrutiny.","url":"/WNT/video/tsa-order-aimed-stopping-terrorists-detonating-bombs-plane-52535011","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.