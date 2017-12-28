Transcript for Tuscon police release footage of man impersonating a police officer

Next, to a Tucson man under arrest, accused of pulling over drivers while impersonating a police officer. The suspect even recorded dash cam video of the drivers he pulled over. Tonight, investigators are looking for other victims as they hunt for his motive. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: This dashcam video released by Tucson police looks and sounds like a real traffic stop. What are you guys doing here? No drugs or anything in the vehicle? Reporter: But police say the man you see and hear on this video is no cop. Just watching the video on this one, he's doing a lot of stuff that we do, which makes you think he's been watching what police do. Reporter: In this video recorded last week, you can see him putting a driver in handcuffs, but police say the suspect couldn't find the key, telling the victim they'd have to go to police headquarters to get them removed. That's when they called 911. Police later arresting the suspect. Finding a white, unmarked sedan with a red and blue light bar installed near the visor, a dashcam, expandable baton and portable scanner. Police charging him with impersonating a police officer and kidnapping. Why did you D Reporter: It's not the first time police have arrested alleged impersonators. This 32-year-old man is accused of posing as an officer Houston to rob drugs stores for prescription medications. Tom, police in the Arizona case are now looking for more potential victims, and say, if you were pulled over and are suspicious, ask for I.D. Or call 911. Tom? Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.