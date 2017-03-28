Undercover officers ambushed in Miami

ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
Transcript for Undercover officers ambushed in Miami
To the index of other news tonight. The undercover officers ambushed in Miami. They were shot and wounded in their unmarked car. Both are going to be okay. Authorities rushing to the scene, using a pickup truck to drive the officers to the hospital. Two people tonight have been detained. The shoplifter confrontation in Kentucky, police say surveillance video shows the man in the red shirt stealing a tool box in a Home Depot. Employee chasing him, was then dragged on the car. She was not badly hurt. Police tonight asking for the public's E help. The online grocery wars heating up tonight. Amazon testing a drive-up service. Place grocery orders online and pick them up at Amazon fresh locations. . The order is ready and bagged in 15 minutes. When we come back tonight -- America strong. The American boy kept from his

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

