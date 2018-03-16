Transcript for United Airlines flight diverted after dog 'mistakenly' placed on the plane

And United Airlines apologizing tonight after a third incident this week involving a pet on a plane. A flight from Newark to Saint Louis diverted to Akron after they realized a pet had been mistakenly loaded onto the plane. Earlier this week another dog died during a flight an overhead bin and this German shepherd ergo was put on a plane to Japan instead of Kansas City. Flown back on a corporate jet and reunited with his family they say they will likely soon be airline.

