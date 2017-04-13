Transcript for United passenger dragged off plane will need reconstructive surgery for his injuries, lawyer says

For the first time tonight, we're hearing from the family of that doctor who was dragged off of a united flight. We have new details on his condition. His daughter and attorney revealing he suffered a concussion. Lost some of his teeth and has a broken nose. They say E he'll need reconstructive surgery. They say the doctor is preparing a lawsuit for himself and he plans to stand up for all passengers in demanding better treatment. Here's ABC's David Kerley, again, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that passenger, dragged off the united jet, is out of the hospital. But Dr. David Dao's lawyer says he lost two front teeth, suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and will need reconstructive surgery. Like millions of others, his family watched this video. We were horrified, seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated. Reporter: The 69-year-old from Kentucky was selected to be bumped from this flight to make room for another crew. He refused an offer of $800. His lawyers will certainly be asking for a different number. What has unfortunately occurred here, in Dr. Dao's case, is rudeness, bullying customers, has gone the next step now. Reporter: Dr. Dao, according to his lawyers, is now the poster child of what is wrong with the way passengers are treated by airlines. Are we going to be continued to be treated like cattle? Reporter: Tonight, united is apologizing, calling this a "Harsh learning experience." Expanding on what the CEO told our Rebecca Jarvis exclusively. Do you think he's at fault in any way? No, he can't be. No one should be treated that way, period. He apologized. We accept that. But that's not going to let him off the hook here. So let's get to David Kerley live with us. United airlines isn't alone in facing litigation here. No, the three aviation security officers who were put on leave after the incident, David, could put the city of Chicago in some legal trouble as well. All right, David Kerley on this case again tonight for us. David, thank you

