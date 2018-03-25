Transcript for An urgent manhunt continues for a man suspected of attempted murder in Colorado

totally made up. A judge has ruled the case may move forward. Tara, thank you. And next to a suspect that eluded police in Denver and disappearing. Tonight, police are warning the public, and raising the reward for his capture. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The inmate wanted for attempted murder. The@community is not safe with him out there. Reporter: Mauricio Gonzalez was in custody Monday, but somehow got away from deputies. Witnesses say he took off on foot. A massive search for several hours, but no luck. Then this scene unfolding in nearby Aurora later that night. This SUV, riddled with bullet holes. The result of a high-speed chase and deadly shootout with these two men, who police say are believed to be associates of Gonzalez. He's been on the run now for nearly a week. It's not his first time evading authorities. In September, he allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old child at gunpoint. He's a very dangerous individual. It's our top priority. Reporter: He was expected in court before his escape. There's now a $10,000 reward for his capture. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. Let's turn to a new storm

