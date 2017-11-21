Transcript for An urgent manhunt across state lines in the South

Zbloi the index of other news tonight. The urgent nationwide manhunt at this hour. Shane Vernon escaping in Rockford, Alabama, for the second time in less than a month. Authorities say he's considered armed and extremely dangerous. Police accusing him of at least three home invasions since he broke free on Sunday, stealing vehicles, kidnapping a man and then driving to Georgia. The victim was found unharmed. Tonight, the FCC is proposing to roll back what is called net neutrality. The rules ensuring equal access to the internet for all Americans. The move would allow internet providers to block or slow down some websites customers see. They say companies could favor websites that pay them more. Critics say companies would be allowed to charge subscribers extra fees in order to get faster, better quality internet service. There is news tonight on the HBO cyber attack. The justice department charging an alleged Iranian hacker, accusing him of trying to extort millions from the network. Prosecutors say he stole episodes of hit shows and scripts from "Game of thrones." He is in Iran, where U.S. Authorities cannot arrest them.

