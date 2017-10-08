Transcript for U.S. diplomats suddenly fall ill in Cuba

a mystery involving several U.S. Officials in Cuba. Several suffering symptoms that the state department has not elaborated on, but those symptoms being blamed on a secret, sonic device. Cuba denying any involvement, and ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Havana. Reporter: Tonight, a mystery unfolding in Cuba -- American officials in Cuba suddenly falling ill. Our Americans were not safe, they were not secure. Reporter: The state department and FBI not revealing what made them sick, or their symptoms, but sources tell ABC news that starting in the fall of 2016 it appears some officials were exposed to a "Sonic device" that caused hearing problems and other physical symptoms. This all unfolding just a few months after president Obama made that historic visit to Cuba re-establishing diplomatic relations. So why now? The time is right. Obviously, our intention has always been to get a ball rolling knowing that change wasn't gonna happen overnight. Reporter: But this latest incident, triggering retaliation. The U.S. Expelling two Cuban diplomats from Washington in may, despite not knowing who exactly is to blame. We can't blame any one individual or country at this point yet. So let's bring in Victor Oquendo in with us live from Miami tonight, and Victor, what are Cuban officials saying tonight? Reporter: David, the Cuban government is denying any involvement here, but just today, saying their personnel in Havana are showing similar symptoms.

