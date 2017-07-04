Transcript for US launches strike on Syria air base

We have just learned that president trump has ordered military action against Syria dozens of tomahawk cruise missiles fired at an air base in Syria and it comes. After the world witnessed this the chemical attack in Syria this week more than eighty people were killed so many of the victims' families and children. Serious 6000 miles from the United States but at the center of so much chaos in the Middle East. In fact it was just today to president offered his strongest signal yet that military action was coming saying quote something pass to be done. He said just 24 hours ago that his mind have been changed on Syria. And on Bashar Al Asad so let's get right to our chief global affairs course are Martha Raddatz is with us tonight so was our investigative correspondent Brian Ross. Martha first to you what do we know so far about what they targeted and how they did it. Fifteen tomahawk. Missiles fired from two destroyers in the Mediterranean. They targeted the air field. Where those Syrian aircraft took off loaded with those chemical munitions only one of those aircraft dropped chemical munitions the very air field. That's where they want those fifteen. Tomahawk missiles and Martha you and I were on the year earlier this evening and that was a key pointed a US official had confirmed to us. If the fighter jet that dropped these chemical weapons they were able to learn was in fact a Syrian fighter jet we we've got so much more surveillance over Syria now that we didn't 2013 and they tracked that airplane they did not know what was loaded with chemical weapons at the time. But they hadn't seen that. It it that aircraft dropped those munitions that's how they know it was a Syrian aircraft landed right where the damage was done what right where those chemical weapons we are propped Martha stay with this year I do want to bring in our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl who's live with us traveling with the president he's in West Palm Beach. At Mara Largo and John first have we heard from the president yet and this was. I'll warp speed here 72 hours since the world saw these images since the president saw then and now action. It certainly was warp speed the president himself. Chaired a meeting of the National Security Council just yesterday late yesterday. At the White House specifically on this topic. We heard from the president earlier in the day yesterday talking about how. His view or views on Syria change dramatically. When he saw those images those images of children. Killed by chemical weapons the horror playing out on the television screens because this is a present as you well know David. Who came into office being not inclined to intervene in humanitarian crises around the world. His month truck is America first. It's not a factor in the last chemical weapons attack it Syrian through 2013 he urged Brock Obama. Not to intervene in Syria now as president he saw the images himself and he decided to act. That's the striking contrast on that you bring up you cover President Obama as well and 2013 after that major chemical attack he considered military. Action at the time you pointed out Donald Trump urged through tweet and very publicly and did all through the campaign saying do not. Get involved in Syria so why the change. Well in fact he said Syria is not our problem fix America. The change was simply seeing the horror. Play out before him those images in the televisions. Screens it's a lot different. To see those images when you are sitting in the Oval Office and you have the power to do something to retaliate to take action. It clearly was they a searing experience for. So as we await word from president trump tonight John stay would have someone to bring in retired colonel Steven again neared. Who has flown over Iraq himself and Steve in your in front of the wall there in our Washington bureau. We were talking earlier President Obama had considered military action after that attack in Syria in two point thirteen but in many ways. It's even more complicated region now because the Russians have been involved are supporting aside. And we've reported here in recent weeks hundreds more US troops are now in Syria as. That's right David so out in eastern Syria you have almost a thousand US troops on the ground. Up in the northwest corner you have thousands of Russian troops and you have Russian surface to air missile systems you have Russian airplane Syrian airplanes. And US airplanes all fly in the same airspace so the president had a sort of thread the needle tonight and order these attacks in this single airfield to make the statement. That this was the airfield where that attack originated from and it better stop or there's more to come. However the back to that animation if we can at the control rooms listening of the tomahawk missiles Stephen and and talk us through that. This is used often. In moments like these and it's a relative safe distance when they usually have about a thousand pound warhead irony to those missiles. Exactly David so the president probably want to minimize risk to US personnel. And so the tomahawk because it's an unmanned missile that cruise is a very low altitudes he used them that the being launched from two US navy ships. Two USR Lee Burke class ships at in the eastern Mediterranean. They would have flown at low altitude may be over Lebanon to stay away from those Russian service to air missile systems. Up in the northwest and coming back door into Syria to hit this one airfield. And depending on the location of the airfield Steve you were telling me earlier that some of these missiles could arrive there in forty minutes or so. It just depends on how far away there they're shot but they are subsonic but they're moving in about 500 miles an hour very low to the ground and so it should have been a surprise for this here. Hands were incredible speed C guinier thanks for your reporting tonight wanna get back to Martha because you heard John their say. It's very different when you're sitting in that Oval Office than when your campaigning to become president. This was a swift change in policy for president trumped it sure was but we heard him say they crossed the line they crossed many lines and wasted no time punishing them. The military strikes against Syria come. After president trump gave his strongest words yet on the crisis there and timeliness. It's. Okay. Yeah. Okay. Okay. I'm happy seriousness. Humanity. Okay thank you see. The president secretary of state Rex Tillerson a man of few words since taking office to night with his strongest signal yet. Focusing. On Syria's president. Aside role in the future is uncertain clearly and it with the acts that he is taken. It would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people will you do. Four. Oh. Those steps are under way. But it was just one week ago the secretary of state suggested something far different saying the Syrian people should decide whether to get rid of assigned. This shift comes just 24 hours after the president with the world watching said those images of children gast had changed his mind. I will tell you it's already happened that my attitude toward Syria and Asad. Has changed very much I'm not saying I'm doing anything one way or the other but I'm certainly not going to be telling you. Before he was president Donald Trump had long argued against action in Syria. Repeatedly tweeting about it. Back and talk when he thirteen. After a chemical weapons attack when President Obama was swaying military action trump tweeting. Do not attack Syria if you do many bad things will happen in from that fight the US gets nothing. Tonight he is signaling his stance has changed. And the Russians who have been supporting Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad said today support for a sawed not unconditional. But urging caution. On Capitol Hill a leading Republican says this was a test for trump. President trump has to make a decision. This kind of define his presidency when went the other if he does nothing then is going to be a bomb on steroids. As were on the air live here in the west let's get back to Martha and Brian personal let's put this in perspective for people watching at home tonight how big was this strike Martha. What where you got fifty tomahawk missiles but all of them hitting. One air base one airfield that is a punishing strike it is really not a strategic strike. It is not nearly as big as the strike that was planned in 2013 they would've hit. Lots of military installations perhaps a command control and headquarters this just targeted that airbase so I think one of the things we have to watcher David. Is what comes next are they just going to wait to see what his side does. And maybe go back and do more or would or would this be it you've reported right here hundreds of US troops in recent weeks adding to the list of US troops already there in Syria. A lot of concern American families here home about any possible retaliation it. If it exactly David there are 900. US troops in Syria right now and the US is warning the Syrians don't even think about attack in the meantime Brian we saw 24 hours ago the UN ambassador Nikki Haley standing before the UN holding up the pictures of the victims the children. And she said today a team they're at the UN how many more children have to die. Before Russia cares those are strong words aimed at Russia at Vladimir Putin we have not heard those kinds of words from president trump. Towards food and is this a test of their relationship will precisely that in fact the most sensitive part tonight's mission was to avoid hitting any Russian targets in Syria. The world was watching to see if president trump now would challenge Russia and clever food and who hit so often trades in it would seem he has right here tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.