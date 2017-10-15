Transcript for US, UK authorities open criminal investigations against Weinstein

disturbing allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as authorities in the U.S. And uk open criminal investigations. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, new startling rape accusations that could lead to criminal charges for Harvey Weinstein. Now, actress lysette Anthony, going public. Reporting to police that Weinstein raped her in her west London home in the late 1980s. Telling the "London Sunday times" she was left feeling "Disgusted and embarrassed." Late today, ABC news learning two more women have now come forward. British police are investigating five sexual assault allegations. The NYPD has also opened an investigation. The list of women accusing Weinstein of harassment or sexual assault now surpassing 35. I don't want this to be swept under the carpet. And it doesn't feel good and we're better than that. Reporter: Weinstein, in a previous statement to "The new Yorker," has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. I'm not doing okay. But I'm trying. I gotta get help. You know, we all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope. Reporter: Hollywood ignoring that plea. The academy voting to expel the movie mogul from the Oscar club. There is no way in hell Harvey Weinstein is being invited to the oscars this year or any year in the conceivable future. He's gone. Reporter: The academy writing that they hope to "Send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over." But the group still includes disparaged names like Roman Polanski, who pled guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old, and Bill Cosby, who denies accusations about drugging women and sexual misconduct. And tonight, a battle between the Weinstein brothers. Co-founder Bob Weinstein says he's spoken to his brother twice since the scandal broke. Telling "The Hollywood reporter" his brother doesn't have an ounce of remorse for what he has done. Some of these new rape accusations from London go back more than 20 years, but there's no statute of limitations, so Weinstein could face charges. Tom? Eva, thank you.

