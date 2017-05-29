-
Now Playing: Donald Trump calls military veterans 'real heroes'
-
Now Playing: President Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
-
Now Playing: Missing Marine laid to rest nearly 50 years after plane shot down in Vietnam War
-
Now Playing: American company owned and operated by veterans turns symbol of freedom into work of art
-
Now Playing: Retired soldier presents Gold Stars to families of veterans
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida on Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Severe weather strikes the East Coast from Atlanta to the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Water park reopens after frightening fall
-
Now Playing: Urgent warning as experts brace for one of the worst tick seasons
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper in England
-
Now Playing: Veteran has played 'Taps' on his trumpet every Memorial Day since 1956
-
Now Playing: Ponies running scared injure 3 in Wisconsin Memorial Day parade
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida
-
Now Playing: Stranger buys soldier's $350 ticket home to see his family for Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Dozens hospitalized during Florida's music festival
-
Now Playing: Inside the Disney Dreamers Academy
-
Now Playing: The smartest gadgets for girls this summer
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
-
Now Playing: Video captures kayaker's close encounter with shark
-
Now Playing: Stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son