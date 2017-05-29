Veteran has played 'Taps' on his trumpet every Memorial Day since 1956

More
91-year-old Elmer Hayes plays the 24-note soundtrack in remembrance of those who have died while serving the country.
1:44 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Veteran has played 'Taps' on his trumpet every Memorial Day since 1956

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47713243,"title":"Veteran has played 'Taps' on his trumpet every Memorial Day since 1956","duration":"1:44","description":"91-year-old Elmer Hayes plays the 24-note soundtrack in remembrance of those who have died while serving the country.","url":"/WNT/video/veteran-played-taps-trumpet-memorial-day-1956-47713243","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.