Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence denounces anti-Semitism and hate

We move onto an unexpected moment today after the disturbing issue from St. Louis. The knocked over jewish cemete cemetery, and the FBI investigating the threats across the country. Many had been demanding the white house do more. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Vice president Mike pence today making a surprise visit to that vandalized jewish cemetery near St. Louis bullhorn in hand. There's no place in America for hatred, or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-semitism. Reporter: That cemetery desecrated more than 150 tombstones overturned. The vice president praying with workers in hebrew and pitching in with the cleanup. His visit comes a day after the president finally denounced the recent spate of anti-semitic threats and attacks. The FBI now investigating 68 threats against jewish community centers around the country. The anti-semitic threats targeting our jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil. Reporter: Tonight, the response to those scenes of desecrated jewish graves overwhelming. Muslim-american groups launched an online fundraiser to pay for the cemetery cleanup. The $20,000 goal surpassed in just three hours. They've now raised more than $90,000. The vice president today call it inspiring. I want to thank you for that inspiration. For showing the world what America's really all about. Cecilia Vega live at the white house tonight. Cecilia, vice president pence was invited for that visit to the cemetery by the governor of Missouri? Reporter: David sh he was, and he mentioned that invitation to the president during their weekly dinner. A white house source tells me the president strongly encouraged the vice president to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.