Transcript for Vice President Pence Casts Decisive Vote to Confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

And as the future of this immigration ban is debated in the court system, another showdown tonight this one unfolding on capitol hill today. The senate locked at a tie over the confirmation over Betsy Devos as secretary of education. Two Republicans joining Democrats in saying no. Then the historic move. It's never been done before for a cabinet nominee. The vice president jumping in as the tie-breaker. ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill again tonight. Reporter: Vice president pence climbing the capitol steps to make history. You're breaking a tie on a cabinet nominee? Reporter: With the senate split, pence using his tie-breaking vote to confirm billionaire Betsy Devos for education secretary. The vice president votes in the affirmative and the nomination is confirmed. Reporter: Democrats used every tool they have to try and derail her. Speaking out over a marathon 24 hours. Betsy Devos has not done her homework. This is not a job for amateurs. Reporter: Devos, a school voucher advocate, has been blasted for her lack of experience with the public school system. In order to clarify, you never attended a k-12 public school, did you? Correct. And you've never taught at a k-12 public school? Correct? I have not, but I've mentored in one. Have you had any personal experience with Pell grant? Not personal experience, but certainly friends and students with whom I have worked. Reporter: Tonight, one of trump's other nominees is raising eyebrows. Fast food CEO Andrew puzder, trump's pick for labor secretary, admitting he had an undocumented housekeeper for years. Puzder tells ABC news he fired her five years ago after learning of her status and paid back taxes. It's the kind of thing that's brought down nominees in the past, including George W. Bush's pick for labor secretary and Bill Clinton's attorney general nominee. Puzder, who's criticized, raising the minimum wage, still plans to pursue confirmation. In the past, he said this -- I think it would be the most fun you can have with your clothes on to be in this cabinet and get things going. Reporter: And Republicans don't seem too concerned. It's impossible to find nominees who've never made a mistake. I'm enthusiastically in his camp. Mary Bruce with us live. Let's get back to Betsy Devos that said she never went to public schools, and neither did her kids. Did she give any indication what her first move will be reaching out to schools across the country? Reporter: Not a clear agenda, but the white house is confident she will execute the president's vision, including acting to repeal the common core curriculum, and making the case for charter schools, which Devos has supported. Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight.

