Transcript for Video allegedly shows day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

Next tonight here, the day care worker under arrest in Pennsylvania. Difficult video, allegedly showing her pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs. They then notices the camera above her. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: This disturbing video shows a 4-year-old girl apparently being shoved down the stairs at a Philadelphia area daycare. The worker then appears to notice the camera, at that point she holds the little girl's hand and walks her down the remaining steps. The little girl, she just was really shaken up. She was just like, her eyes were literally, like, help me. Reporter: That daycare's manager happened to be watching on a new camera system that had just been installed a half hour earlier. So I went and confronted her at the bottom of the stairs, you doing? We don't do this to children. Reporter: The little girl wasn't seriously injured but the day care worker, Sarah gable, was immediately fired and arrested. Other day care workers left stunned. It was I don't know a bit disheartening. Reporter: Gable's attorney is not commenting on that video other than to say his client is relieved the child is not injured. Gable is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Thank you.

