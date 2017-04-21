Transcript for New video shows the moment gunman opened fire in Paris terror attack

New video this evening. Taking us inside the terror attack in Paris and we hear from Americans who were right there. These new images showing the moment the gunman opened fire along the songs it was a killing one police officer. Wounding two others a forties today revealing the suspect killed by police had a criminal past and was carrying a note supporting license. And tonight we're hearing from an American couple just ten feet away from the shooter ABC's Alex Moore court in Paris. Tonight inside the deadly attack along the souls of these day. The gunfire shattering a quiet spring night. Chaos captured here from across the street a lone gunman armed with an AK 47. Targeting police killing one officer and injuring two more. American John Finney was on a family vacation with his wife and three sons. Was just ten feet away from the shooter. His gun out and he sprayed off some shots. And that's when panic set in prayer my wife. Yelled out run fifth if you. So we had no idea remove shooting it was mass panic. In a nearby cafe patrons taking cover under tables. He was such a gaming. I thought maybe it's will be done the last few minutes or seconds of my life yeah and. I just back. That gunman shot dead by police has now been identified as careened sure feet. And 39 year old French national who spent around fourteen years in prison for various charges including attempted murder of police. But no sign he'd been radicalized or was ever flagged for terrorist activity. But near his body police found a note defending ices as well as the addresses of police departments. Investigators searching his home outside Paris and his car where they found a shotgun shells and several knives. Ice is quickly claimed responsibility. But said the attacker was a Belgian. France is already at its highest state of alert after two years of terror attacks. Now the presidential election is just two days away he can. All lies on far right candidate Marine Le Pen whose campaign has been compared to Donald Trump's. This morning the president tweeting another terrorist attack in Paris the people of France will not take much more of this will have a big effect on presidential election. Depend today calling for a crackdown on France's borders. The president in an interview the eight heat now suggesting this latest Paris attack will probably help. Whoever is the toughest on radical Islamic terrorism he said. And whoever is the toughest of the borders will do well in the election. And Alex Marquardt what is life from Paris held so wanna get back to what you just said the crisis had claimed responsibility French police today. Quick to say there's no evidence ice as was behind the attack but there was that note in his pocket. There was David but the Paris prosecutor said there was no evidence that the suspect had been radicalized or had ties to Islamic terror but they are afraid. That another attack could take place around the selection so much so that the deploying 50000. Extra forces onto the streets on election Sunday. David that election this week and as you point out Alex thank you.

