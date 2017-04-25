Transcript for New video from United flight where passenger was dragged from his seat

The big question, what caused the semi to jump the divider? Thank you. Next tonight, new images from the united airlines flight. Perhaps a new perspective, and for the first time, what the officers who pulled him off the plane had to say about why he was injured. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: New video tonight showing Dr. David Dao and his wife boarding that now-infamous united flight. Less than two minutes later his wife runs off, and then back on again, the reason unclear. Then, this call to police. The airline overbooked the flight and they need two passengers to get off and they are refusing. Reporter: Dao was dragged off after refusing an $800 voucher offer to turn over seats to a united crew that is later seen boarding the flight. But the newly released police report appears to blame Dr. Dao for his own injuries, saying an aggressive, phyiscally abusive Dao lost his balance and smashed into the armrest when he knocked the officer's arm away. Dao's lawyer calling that nonsense, saying his client lost two teeth, had his nose broken, and suffered a concussion. After being dragged from the plane, a bloodied Dao runs back in, but is eventually taken to an awaiting ambulance. How is Dr. Dao? He's hurt. Reporter: No plans for legal action? I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing and that's getting ready. Reporter: United has promised to release results of an internal review and the actions it will take by the end of this weekend. David? Thank you. Next to the weather tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.