Transcript for Vietnam vet receives nation's highest honor

America strong. The Vietnam vet receiving the nation's highest honor. His courage under fire, a harrowing battle kept secret for dec decades. And here's David Wright. Reporter: Gary Michael rose enlisted as a combat medic in Vietnam. At age 22, on a secret mission behind enemy lines, his unit came under attack. He was the only medic for more than 100 men. So, for four days in the jungle, he treated his comrades, even though he was injured, too. When the choppers finally extracted them, his got shot down. All 16( soldiers onboard from his unit were injured, all of them came home alive. That's sergeant rose on crutches there. He saved every one of them. Today, at the white house, retired captain rose, now 70, received the nation's highest honor. Plus, a pat on the shoulders, a hand shake and a well deserved salute. David Wright, ABC news, new York. And we salute captain rose, too. Thank you for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.