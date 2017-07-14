Transcript for 'The Walking Dead' stunt man dies on set

of a popular TV show. Stuntman John Bernecker died after dropping about 22 feet during production of "The walking dead" near Atlanta. Government safety officials are investigating. 11-month-old Charlie gard, hospitalized in London with a terminal condition at the center of a legal battle over whether to remove him from life support. A doctor from New York will be allowed to evaluate Charlie in London next week for possible experimental therapy. And a major car recall. Fiat Chrysler recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles. The first recall involves the alternator, which could stall or catch fire in several models of the Chrysler 300, the dodge challenger, charger, durango and jeep grand cherokee. The second recall is for a wiring problem that could cause the driver's side air bag to mistakenly deploy in dodge journeys from 2011 to 2015. More on our website. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.