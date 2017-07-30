Transcript for New warning about summer's hottest app

summer's hottest app. Igniting major conversations at home, work and school. Some describe it as a device for high-tech bullying. Tonight, a warning about the summer's hottest app. It could be a dangerous breeding ground for bullying. In about a minute or two, I started getting like these hateful comments. Reporter: The app named sarahah allowing people to post and receive feedback anonymously -- 16 year old donell Clark, flooded with these negative messages -- It says, nobody would care if you killed yourself. Go kill yourself. I hate you, because you are too happy with your life. Reporter: And he's not alone. My makeup was not good, my hair was not good. I'm too short. Reporter: 15 million using sarahah, beating out Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat for downloads in the free app store right now. The developer says it was intended to give reviews in the workplace, but some sounding the alarm in reviews, writing, it is just another outlet for people to be mean. Do not let your kids get this. They will be so sad. What are some of the signs kids are being bullied, specifically online. Are they not hanging around their frievds. Are they a little despondent or sad? All those are things something is going on. Reporter: Donnell still uses the app, but to make others feel good about themselves. "My goal is just to try and like to have people just respect one another and just spread positivity." Reporter: Tom, parents should know the only way for kids to get feedback is by downloading it. That's why experts say it's so important you know what apps your kids have on their phones. Tom? Some good information for parents out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.