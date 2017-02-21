Water rescues carried out around San Jose

More
Entire families were rescued by boat in the middle of their neighborhoods.
1:49 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water rescues carried out around San Jose
Jon, thanks as us. To the emergency playing out tonight. The flash floods that took so many drivers by surprise today. California's 101, and their tires underwater. All of this after the Anderson reservoir in San Jose spilled over. ABC's Neal Karlinsky on the rescues tonight. Reporter: Tonight in San Jose, entire families, even babies-rescued by boat in the middle of their neighborhood. We've been advised that if people are trapped and uninjured to shelter in place. Reporter: The very young and the very old. Dozens of them taken to safety by emergency crews in boats, their only way out of this apartment complex. I have been here for six years, and I have never seen this. It happened real fast. Reporter: At a nearby golf course-more rescues, 20 people believed to be homeless-clinging to trees for safety. Emergency officials say the flooding is the direct result of water being released from Anderson reservoir, what now looks like a man made waterfall. It's one of many reservoirs in the area at or near capacity, leading to low level flooding, including this parking lot full of cars at a nearby college. All of San Jose doubling the Normal amount of rain it normally gets by this point. All of the water in the coyote creek water shed is dangerous. It's swift moving, its carrying debris with it from areas that haven't seen water in years, and on top of that it could be contaminated. Reporter: All this after a powerful 24 hours of rain, smashing northern California leaving trees down and mudslides throughout the area. David, they are still pulling people out of here tonight. The creek flooding this apartment complex hasn't been this high since 1922. This water is filthy. Filled with raw sewage and chemicals. They are hoping this is the worst of it. The weather is finally starting to improve. David? We see the frantic rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45645692,"title":"Water rescues carried out around San Jose","duration":"1:49","description":"Entire families were rescued by boat in the middle of their neighborhoods. ","url":"/WNT/video/water-rescues-carried-san-jose-45645692","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.