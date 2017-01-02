Transcript for White House Tries to Distance Itself Over Steve Bannon's Past Comments

There is new scrutiny tonight of president trump's chief strategist in the white house, Steve Bannon, who was given a permanent seat during national security council meetings. There is backlash over his own words. And tonight, senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega asking questions today. Reporter: The white house asked about the chief strategist and his controversial views op Islam. Last year, he said this. It's pretty dark here in Europe right now, you. There is something darker and that is Islam. Reporter: The former publisher of that news site, Breitbart is even as one of the most powerful people in the white house. Usa today reviewed dozens of hours of boannon on the radio unearthing this. Christianity is dying in Europe and Islam is on the rise. Reporter: The white house trying to distance the president. Steve Bannon can be heard on recording saying Islam is a dark religion. Not a religion of peace. Does the president share his chief strategist's apparent beliefs on Islam? I think the president has been clear that his number one goal is not to target any one religion, but places, and areas where we believe that there is an issue. There is a big difference between Islam the religion and radical islamic terrorists. Nothing about the kmnt that he wants to distance himself from? I made it clear there's a difference between the president's view. Reporter: In a rare white house move, the president recently giving his confidant a permanent seat on the security council where he sits side by side with secretaries of state and defense. Bannon also played a key role in crafting president trump's extreme vetting order, that temporary ban from seven countries with pro dominantly Muslim countries. Why even let them in? The opportunity cost to put in a structure to vet these people, the cost to do that. To what end? Can't that money be used in the United States? I think the issue is should we just take a pause and hiatus for a number of years? And Cecilia Vega joining us live, and some house Democrats now asking president trump to remove Steve Bannon from the national security council, that seat he has been given? Reporter: They are nademanding that in a letter to the president. It doesn't expect to go very far or have an imkt pa. They say, quote, his lack of government experience and extreme little agenda remains troubling. Thank you.

