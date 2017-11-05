Transcript for White House and FBI on opposite sides

Meantime, as the president was talking today, so was the new acting director of the FBI. Testifying before the senate intelligence committee today. He was asked about what the white house said, that the rank and file of the FBI had lost their confidence in James Comey. And he was very clear today he disagrees with the white house. ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas was in the room. Reporter: Less than 48 hours after his boss James Comey was fired, the new acting rector of the FBI, Andrew Mccabe, was thrust into the spotlight. Could you do your microphone please? Rookie mistake, I'm sorry. Reporter: Appearing before the senate intelligence committee, taking Comey's place, and taking on white house claims that the FBI rank and file had lost confidence in the former director. It is accurate that the rank and file no longer supported director Comey? No,at is not accurate. Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day. Reporter: In the last 24 hours, the white house also insisted the FBI investigation into Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the trump campaign was, quote, one of the smallest things the FBI is doing. Is that an accurate statement? Ah -- Is it a small investigation in relation to all the other work that you're doing? Sir, we consider it to be a highly significant investigation. So, you would not characterize it as one of the smallest things you're engaged in? I would not. Reporter: As for the president who insisted again today that James Comey told him three times that the president himself is not under investigation? Mccabe was asked, is it Normal for the FBI director to tell someone if they're under investigation? I'm not aware of that being a standard practice. Reporter: Outside the hearing, another drama playing out. After the white house initially said it wasn't president trump, instead pointing to a review of Comey written by the acting deputy attorney general, rod Ros Rosenstein, as the primary reason for Comey's firing. That review said Comey overstepped his role in the handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation. When Comey revealed no criminal charges, but still went on TV and delivered scathing words about Clinton. Overnight, reports the deputy A.G. Was on the verge of resigning because of the firing was being pinned on him. No, I'm not quitting. Did you threaten to quit? No. Reporter: Rosenstein's sudden appreance on the hill today forcing top committee members to leave their own hearing. Mr. Chairman, are you able to talk about why the deputy attorney general is here? We'll answer questions after the hearing. Reporter: But back in that hearing room, the acting director of the FBI made it clear that even with James Comey now out of a job, the investigation into Russian meddling will go forward. You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing. Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from the capitol. And Pierre, as you reported there, so much attention on that deputy attorney general who overnight it was reported was on the verpg of resigning because the white house put much of this on him. So, here's what they said yesterday, and then today. First telling us it was the A.G. And the deputy A.G. Who came to the president with concerns about Comey. Take a listen. They had come to him to express their concerns. The president asked they put those concerns and their recommendation in writing. So, the white house's assertion that rod Rosenstein decided to review Comey's performance? Absolutely. Was it a mistake for the white house to try to pin the decision to fire James Comey on rod Rosenstein? I don't think there was ever an attempt to pin the decision on the deputy attorney general? So, that's what the white house said today. Pierre, that deputy A.G. Telling you in that hallway, he's not quitting? Reporter: David, we caught up with him on capitol hill today, where you as you heard, he told reporters he did not threaten to quit after the white house blamed him. Tonight, his spokesperson confirming, he has no plans to resign.

