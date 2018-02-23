Transcript for White House on lockdown after woman drives vehicle into a security barrier

Next to the security scare at the white house. A car plowing into a barrier outside, triggering a lockdown there. The secret service jumping into action the car crashing to a stop. The woman behind the wheel then taken into custody. ABC's David Kerley is on the scene for us tonight. Everybody, we got to walk this way now. Reporter: The frantic moments. As secret service officers respond to a vehicle attempting to breach the white house grounds. Responding to a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: According to witnesses, the woman ignored repeated commands to stop trying to get through barriers in that white van. She just kept pressing on the gas and trying to press through I guess. That's what it looked like. They ordered her to stop. Reporter: This video capturing some of the smoke from the spinning tires. And witnesses hearing bangs. The secret service started to run with machine guns and stuff and told us to run so we started to run. Reporter: The suspect apprehended within seconds. And bomb squads and experts were going through the vehicle. Unsure initially of the women's motivation, the secret service has shut down the street that borders the entire west side of the white house complex. That gate, just a couple hundred yards from the white house. Which was put on lockdown for a short period. The same gate that an intruder was shot in 2016. Two years earlier, a fence-jumper actually entered the white house. David Kerley with us live tonight from Washington, and sources telling you this woman made repeated attempts to breach the white house over the last year? Reporter: She is no stranger to the secret service. She did try to breach the grounds last year, and was arrested by the secret service three different times last year, David. David Kerley in Washington for us as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.