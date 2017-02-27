Transcript for White House pushes back against claims of ties between campaign staff and Russia

the white house is pushing back against the idea from Democrats, and at least one top Republican now calling for a special prosecutor to investigate any possible ties between the president's campaign, and Russia. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl at the white house tonight. Reporter: The white house today firmly rejected calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian influence into the presidential campaign. Should there be a special prosecutor? Darryl Issa called for a special prosecutor to look into this? And I guess my question would be a special prosecutor for what? To look into the whole Russia connection. The whole influence on the campaign. We have now for six months heard story after story come out about unnamed sources saying the same thing over and over again. And nothing's come of it. Reporter: But now a prominent house Republican is calling for an independent investigation saying attorney general Jeff sessions shouldn't be involved because of the prominent role he played in the trump campaign. You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine, Jeff sessions who was on the campaign and who was an appointee. You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute in office. Reporter: But the white house insisted today there's nothing left to investigate even though key questions remain unanswered. Do you now categorically deny there were no contacts between the Russians and anybody on the campaign? I can't deny -- I can't -- I guess my question is -- I'm not -- right. I'm not -- That's what the investigation would look at. Right, and I guess my point is is that you've had the intelligence community look at Russia's involvement in the election. You had the house and the senate both do the same. And so, what I'm trying to ascertain is at what point -- how many people have to say that there's nothing there before you realize there's nothing there? Reporter: But the FBI is still investigating and the house and senate intelligence committees have only just begun to investigate Russian interference in the campaign. We have, I think, reached in conclusion nor could we in issues of collusion because we haven't interviewed a single witness or reviewed a single document. All right. Let's get to Jon Karl at the white house tonight. You pressed Sean spicer about reports he called the head of the CIA, and asked him to publicly refute a new story that some of the president's campaign aides were in contact with the Russians. How did he respond? Reporter: He did not directly deny or confirm he made the call to reporters on that question. But he said there is nothing wrong, when I asked him directly about this. There is nothing wrong with connecting what he called subject matter experts with reporters to correct an inaccurate story. Jon Karl at the white house again tonight. Thank you. As you know, tomorrow night, ABC news will carry the president's address to congress. I'll be joining gorge and the powerhouse political team

