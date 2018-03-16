Transcript for White House is trying to tamp down reports of an imminent Cabinet shakeup

Now to the drama playing out at the white house. Growing questions about who is coming and going in the west wing. Three days after the firing of secretary of state Rex tillerson, national security adviser, H.R. Mcmaster and Ben Carson are all said to be on thin ice. The white house insists no one is going anywhere, at least not yet. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight the white house is trying to tamp down reports of an imminent cabinet shakeup. The cos actually spoke to a number of staff this morning reassuring them there were personnel changes, no immediate personnel changes at this time and that people shouldn't be concerned. Reporter: Among the top officials whose jobs may be in danger, national security adviser H.R. Mcmaster, who is known to have a contentious relationship with the president. Mcmaster was at the west wing today. ABC's Tara Palmeri caught up with him. Everybody's got to leave the white house at some point. Are you going sooner or later? I'm doing my job. Reporter: Today press secretary Sarah Sanders specifically reassured Mcmaster and insisted she was doing so at the president's behest. I spoke directly to the president last night, he asked me to pass that message along to general Mcmaster. Reporter: The president himself has been fueling speculation about a staff shakeup. I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want. Reporter: In a week in which he fired secretary of state Rex tillerson in a tweet, trump hinted at more bloodletting to come. There will always be change and I think you want to see change. And I want to also see different ideas. Taking two sentences out of the thousands of remarks that the president makes and making it look like that's the entire focus of his administration. He just nominated two new people to be part of his cabinet so we are getting close. All right, David Wright joins us now from the bhowhite house, and we heard Mcmaster say, quote, everybody's got leave the white house at some point, and sources have told ABC news there are some in the president's inner circle who may be in trouble of losing their jobs? Reporter: Well, Tom, there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes chatter about veterans affair secretary David shulkin, and also the housing and urban developing secretary, Ben Carson. Both have faced scandals over ethics and spending and both have been summoned to the white house to talk about it. Also, there has been lots of speculation about the chief of staff, general John Kelly although today, Sarah Sanders says his job is not at risk. David, thank you. Next to chilling new video from the pulse nightclub

