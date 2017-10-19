Transcript for White nationalist Richard Spencer booed at University of Florida

And you heard former president bush there talking about racism and bigotry in this country. It came as there was a state of emergency in Florida, as a white nationalist was about to take the stage. He was involved in the protests in charlottesville and he was about to talk in Gainesville, Florida, and you're about to see what happened next. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: White nationalist Richard Spencer booed from the moment he walked on stage at the university of Florida. The crowd standing and shouting "Go home." These students right behind me here, chanting and booing the entire time. Spencer, a key figure in charlottesville. We'll never back down. Reporter: Where we saw the haunting images and violent flashes. The@ Florida governor declaring a state of emergency in preparation for Spencer's speech today in Gainesville. Hundreds of protesters gathering outside the site of the speech. We need to show that the U.S., that Gainesville that the state of Florida condemns Richard Spencer and his ideology. Reporter: The afternoon, mostly peaceful, then, this flareup. The crowd surrounding this man wearing a t-shirt covered in swastikas. His mouth bloody. Law enforcement working quick tloi clear the scene. And on that stage, Spencer trying to speak through the noise, but the chants continuing, drowning him out. Now it's time for me to speak. I will stand here all day if I have to. Reporter: When he walked off the stage, Richard Spencer THA thanked the university of Florida. He said he was happy to be here and he will continue his fight. David? Victor, thank you. Next to the massacre in las

