Transcript for Down to the wire, O.J. Simpson parole hearing Thursday

Next O.J. Simpson comes to a parole board and could leave after nine years behind bars. One of the men he is accused of robbing telling ABC news he should go free. ABC's Matt Gutman outside the prison tonight. Reporter: The man you see Simpson heading to rob at this casino telling ABC news he'll testify on behalf of the NFL hall of famer. That 2007 heist instead got him an up to 33-year sentence. I thought I was confronting friends, and retrieving my property. So I'm sorry. I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: Former prison guard, Craig around et chatted with Simpson regularly. What was he like? To tell you the truth, he was just like anybody else on the yard. He was never disrespectful. Reporter: That's the case Simpson will try to plea to the parole board, and it happened beyond the barbed wire, and through that door. Now Simpson needs four of the six majority in order to be granted freedom, David, but given his age, the pristine record he has, and of course, the support of his victim, it's likely he will get paroled. Still, he can't walk free until at least October 1st. Matt Gutman in Nevada. Matt will be there tomorrow, and stay with ABC news for complete coverage beginning with "Gma" in the morning. A live interview with Fred and Kim Goldman. Then live coverage on ABC of the parole hearing and a wrap-up here of course, on "World news tonight."

